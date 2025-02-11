Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,866 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

TME opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

