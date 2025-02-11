Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 53.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 93.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.75.

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $214.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

