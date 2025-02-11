Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.