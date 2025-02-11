Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.42 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 188.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,263,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810,361 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,548,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,063,939,000 after buying an additional 15,008,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,734,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,631,000 after buying an additional 2,279,679 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 169.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,305,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,593,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,215,000 after acquiring an additional 587,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

