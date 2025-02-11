Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 41.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 41.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 28,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

NYSE:EBR opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

