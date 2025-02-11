Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $334.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.22 and a 200-day moving average of $356.99. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

