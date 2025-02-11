Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Alliant Energy by 444.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

