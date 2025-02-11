Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Banner worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Banner alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Banner by 287.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Banner by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Stock Performance

BANR opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.91. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Piper Sandler set a $67.00 price objective on Banner in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banner

Banner Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.