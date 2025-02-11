Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.77 Million Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,243 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 292.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 760,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,411,000 after buying an additional 566,992 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 373,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,735,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244,641 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 741,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after purchasing an additional 126,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31,302.8% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 123,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 122,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

