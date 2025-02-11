Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 236,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. TD Cowen raised Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

