Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,167,000. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EME. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EME opened at $467.06 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $545.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

