Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,243,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,056,000 after acquiring an additional 950,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,902,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,698,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,637,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,296,000 after purchasing an additional 181,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 537.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,893,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,318,000 after buying an additional 5,811,722 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

