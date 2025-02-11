Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vale alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Vale by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Stock Up 1.0 %

VALE stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VALE

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.