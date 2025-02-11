Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Vale by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.
Vale Stock Up 1.0 %
VALE stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
