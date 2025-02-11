Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,916,000 after purchasing an additional 177,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,919,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nordson by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,138,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nordson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,727,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,499,000 after acquiring an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 1.1 %

NDSN stock opened at $216.80 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $196.83 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.50.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,703 shares of company stock worth $374,069. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.