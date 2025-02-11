Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,164,000 after buying an additional 650,990 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in PTC by 767.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 662,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after acquiring an additional 586,443 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $84,549,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PTC by 19.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,356. The trade was a 67.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,600. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,716. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

