Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 46.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,643,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,467,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,509,000 after purchasing an additional 826,626 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,028,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 59.7% in the third quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 1,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,475,000 after purchasing an additional 615,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $17,334,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $20,379,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,448.20. This represents a 88.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,631,033 shares in the company, valued at $115,002,452.43. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 963,742 shares of company stock worth $38,082,888 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DraftKings from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

