Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,496 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 155.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 684,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after buying an additional 159,848 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,673,000.

Several research firms have commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of EDU opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

