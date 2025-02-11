Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,596 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,694,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,764,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,671,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,378.79 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $471.06 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,276.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,119.22.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.