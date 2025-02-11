Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,041 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,701 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2,377.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 4,014.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OFG stock opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

OFG Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $2,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,883,221. This represents a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

