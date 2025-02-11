Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,712 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Juniper Networks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 24,510 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 354.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 179.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Juniper Networks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

