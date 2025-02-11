Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,132,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $255,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

