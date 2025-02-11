Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $86.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNS. UBS Group raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

