Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.04.

Masco Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

