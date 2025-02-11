Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

SWK opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

