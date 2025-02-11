Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ambev by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,425,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after buying an additional 878,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,976,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,719 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ambev by 298.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 32.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 258,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEV. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.72.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

