Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 159,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 168,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 60,970 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nextracker from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nextracker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Nextracker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,425. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

