Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 576,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 148,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,192,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

