Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,680 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after buying an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.24.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

