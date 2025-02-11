Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 55,413 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,413 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 53.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 477.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Moderna by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.26.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

