Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 629 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Paycom Software by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAYC opened at $204.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,731,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,738,716.90. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

