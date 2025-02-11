Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TPG were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 146.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,670,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 992,818 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG by 14,739.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 597,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 10.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,921,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in shares of TPG by 112.2% in the third quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 332,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after buying an additional 175,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after buying an additional 102,663 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on TPG shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

TPG stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.84. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $104,937.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

