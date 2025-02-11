Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Baird R W raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $117.73 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $104.88 and a 12 month high of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,187,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

