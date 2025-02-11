Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,432,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.27.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.67.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

