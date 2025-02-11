N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in N-able were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in N-able by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in N-able by 169.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 85,326 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of N-able by 52.9% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 324,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 112,458 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NABL shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on N-able from $11.20 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

