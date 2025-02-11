Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,319 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Alphabet by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 42,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 5,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 261,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

