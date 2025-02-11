Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXST. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,650,000 after buying an additional 1,202,453 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,567,000 after buying an additional 83,829 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock opened at $151.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.25 and a twelve month high of $191.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $52,215.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,360.30. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 52,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $8,312,507.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,203,582.54. This represents a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,209 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,239. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

