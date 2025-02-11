NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Sky Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 7.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 744.1% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.9 %

NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

