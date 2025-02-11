NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.55.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

