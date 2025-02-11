NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

