NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,574 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

