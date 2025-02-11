NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,982 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,902 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.5% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $84,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 744.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

