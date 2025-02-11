NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Decreased by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 9.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 117,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 353,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

