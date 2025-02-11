Optas LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.8 %

JPM stock opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $172.62 and a 52 week high of $278.55. The company has a market cap of $762.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

