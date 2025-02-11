Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,193,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $197,949,000 after purchasing an additional 74,225 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock worth $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

