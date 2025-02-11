ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 143.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $47.24.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.