Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.4% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.54.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $303.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.31 and a 52-week high of $369.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.