Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $23.33 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a 200 day moving average of $200.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

