Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 148 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE JPM opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.08 and its 200-day moving average is $230.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $172.62 and a one year high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

