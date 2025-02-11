Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 57,684 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,684 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $515,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 332.7% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 125,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 41.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 439,831 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 66.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 86,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VLY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. The trade was a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

