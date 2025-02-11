Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,515 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Envista worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Envista alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,749,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100,360 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 404,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth $14,965,000.

Envista Price Performance

Envista stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVST

About Envista

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.